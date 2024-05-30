Darters aiming high following Devon delight

They started slowly as Women’s B fell to a 4-2 defeat despite wins from Heather Wright and Abbie Hunt.

However, Men’s A fought back with wins from Mark Jones, Rich Bowen, Ali Hickenbottom, Connor Whitehouse, Ian Townsend, Sam Bissell, Rob Smith, Mart Greenwood and Mark Rollinson securing a resounding 9-3 victory.

Women’s A put Black Country in an even more commanding position as Chez Allcock, Tammy Chance, Grace Angell, Heather Wright and Leigh Tolley helped seal a 5-1 triumph.

Men’s A then wrapped up the win as Dan Homer, Jamie Rollinson, Liam Kelly, Steve Jones, Trevor Brennan, Reece Colley, Jamie Barrowman and Tom Bissell saw them register to an 8-4 success.

In the battle of the unbeaten sides in the Wolverhampton Tuesday League, Gilberts A emerged 4-3 winners over Corpus A. Phil Mayo, Andy Jervis, Kye Simmonds and a deciding leg from Simon Pritchard helped edge a tight affair in Gilberts’ favour.

Three Crowns won by the same scoreline against New Gate B, courtesy of wins from Ash Barker, Ade Ives, Tony Harper and last leg hero Hannah Bradbury.

Carl Zambra, Mark Zambra, Brian Dolman, Craig Skidmore and Dave Lopez helped maintain newcomers Hotsheats’ unbeaten record as they collected a 5-2 win at Harrowby Arms.

Meanwhile, New Gate A, Milestone, Gilberts B, Wednesfield Legion and Junction B also registered comfortable wins.

In the Tettenhall Wednesday League, Swan Compton produced a shock result as they beat high-flying Junction B 4-3 thanks to wins from John Mycock Jr, Dave Gamble, Mick Scott and Dodge Booth.

Elsewhere, Junction A achieved a 4-3 success over Cleveland Arms with Jamie Daly, Jack Duck, Wayne Horton and Len Slade collecting wins.

And Claregate conquered The Pilot 5-2 courtesy of winning legs from Scott Lewis, Lee Quarry, Anthony Taylor, Joe Bartelo and Billy-Jo Davies.

In the West Midlands Super League, Dog & Partridge cruised to a 4-1 win at Shepwell Green, while Wednesfield BL and Gilberts A registered 3-2 victories over Three Crowns and Chase Social respectively.

Lastly, West Midlands Star’s Ryan O’Connor capped a successful week by taking the ADC Kings Head event with a 3-0 victory over Dan Nicholls, before winning a top class field event by defeating Robert Thompson 5-0 in the final.