Thompson beats ex-world finalist to reach Classic

Thompson downed Kevin Painter – runner-up to Phil Taylor in the thrilling 2004 PDC final – to reach one of the biggest amateur darts tournaments in the country and battle for the winner’s prize of £2,000.

Thompson defeated Dan Hands 4-2 in semi-finals, while Painter put out Will Beaden 4-1.

Losing in the quarter-finals were Matt Gallett, Ryan O’Connor, Mark Jones and John Platt.

O’Connor enjoyed some consolation though as he claimed the Black Country Super League singles title with a 4-0 final victory over Adam Edgar.

Both players had 4-1 successes in the semi-finals – O’Connor beating Aaron Colley, while Edgar defeated Andy Vellender. Losing in the quarter-finals were Reece Colley, Matt Moore, Liam Kelly and Ian Townsend.

The Coseley Friday League produced some shock results this week as unbeaten leaders Wednesfield Cons went down 4-1 at Allens Bar B – Andy Garrett, Jack Riley, Luke Messer and Stuart Earp doing the damage.

Second-placed Parkes Hall A also lost to Parkes Hall B 3-2 courtesy of wins from Ash Wilkinson, Chris Pearson amd Jason Morris, while Seven Stars won a 3-2 battle with Darlaston Cons – Sam Firmstone, Luke Cross and Carl Sparrow Snr winning.

Junction B and Hotshots lead the table at the halfway stage of the Wolverhampton Tuesday League. Junction triumphed 7-0 at third-placed New Gate A – John Simms, Darren Williams, Ryan Bourne, Dean Fullwood, Callum Parkes, Paul Price and Mark Curley the super seven.

Hotshots won 5-2 at Junction C with wins from Mark Zambra, Lee Dolman, Dave Lopez, Craig Skidmore and Rob Pitt.

Elsewhere, Gilberts A won a tight 4-3 battle at Milestone – Chris Hill, Ben Johnson, John Blackmore and Richard Newey all winning.

Dog & Partridge moved five points clear at the top of West Midlands Super League by crushing third-placed Gilberts B 5-0 – Dean Fullwood, Scott Baker, Darren Williams, Wayne Jones and Gavin Baker doing the damage.

Second-placed Kings Head A defeated Three Crowns 5-0 with wins from Mark Maiden, Matty Dennant, Owen Maiden, Steve Hickman and Rich Platt.

Meanwhile, Junction A, Kings Head B and Corpus all enjoyed 4-1 victories.