Junction win 6-1 to stay at summit of darts league

Leaders Junction B enjoyed a 6-1 victory over The Castle with Phil Mayo, Luke Griffiths, Allan Davies, Paul Bromley, John Campbell and Mark Curley doing the damage.

Codsall Bull won away 5-2 at Claregate thanks to Dave Rowsell, Matt Bickerton, Malcolm Asprey, Liam Baker and Neil Baugh while Junction A remain only two points behind leaders after beating Moreton 5-2.

Hotshots slipped to a shock defeat in the Wolverhampton Tuesday League losing 4-3 to Milestone.

Elliot Peace, Jake Clark, Marc Smith and Andy Mcaree all won to allow Junction B to move two points clear.

Woodfield enjoyed a 4-3 win at Three Crowns with Ethan Evans, John Evans, Nath Jones and Geoff Knowles the fab four who completed the tight win.

The Dog & Partridge won a tight 4-3 battle at Corpus with Wayne Horton, Alan Marsh, Dan Bridgwood and Pete Pearce doing the damage.

Allens Bar are running away with Black Country Super League beating New Inns 5-0.

The clean sweep came couretesy of wins from Ryan O’Connor, Rich Bowen, Jack Aldridge, Shane Price and Mark Jones.

Success

Townsend A had A 4-1 success over Blackheath Libs thanks to Connor Whitehouse, Ian Townsend, Paul Wells and Jason Lowe .

Dudley Ex overcame Pensnett Libs A 4-1wins from Mark Rollinson, Tom Bissell, Liam Kelly and Phil Tonks.

No fewer than 12 maximums were hit in Coseley Friday League.

Wednesfield Cons had a 5-0 victory over Seven Stars, with wins from Wayne Jones, Karl Hughes, Ash Khayat, Daz Williams and Chris Slater.

Parkes Hall A defeated Lanesfield Bl 5-0 thanks to Joe Turner, Jake Robinson, Mark Jones, Mark Rollinson and Harry Williams.

Allens Bar A had a 5-0 sucsess over Darlaston Cons. Dan Fellows, Shane Gill, Ryan Hardman, Wayne Hobday and Alan Smith completed the clean sweep.

Leaders in Wednesfield Sunday League Glassy Junction enjoyed a 4-2 victory over Ring of Bells thanks to Luke Griffiths, Sean Bastable, Colin Wood and Jack Aldridge.

Corpus A defeated Ashmore 5-1 wins from Mark Watkiss, Pat Garner, Craig Locker, Ade Williams, Kieron O’Driscoll while Dog & Partridge won away 4-2 at Gilberts A. Ant Moseley, Paul Lucas, Dean Fullwood and Rich Brownclaimed the winning legs.