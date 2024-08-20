Up the Junction! Double success in darts league

Paul Bromley, Richard Newey, Ryan Locker and Callum Parkers propelled league leaders Junction B, who are locked on 30 points with Codsall Bull and Junction A, to victory.

Junction A romped to a 6-1 success over The Castle with Matt Bickerton, Neil Baugh, Malcolm Asprey, Liam Baker, Jack Lovett and Paul Millington completing the rout.

Junction A also eased to a 6-1 crushing of Red Lion thanks to wins from Mark Frumenzi, Jen Slade, James Frumenzi, Kieron Jones, Jamie Daly and Jack Duck.

In the Black Country Super League, Allens Bar A lead the way after beating Pensnett Libs A 4-1 courtesy of wins from Jack Aldridge, Shane Price, Owen Maiden and Mark Jones.

Second-place Townsend A were also victorious with Rob Smith, Ian Townsend and Jason Lowe guiding them to a 3-2 win over Northfield DC. Elsewhere, Quarry Bank Libs B thrashed Townsend Social 5-0.

Hotshots continued their unbeaten record in the Wolverhampton Tuesday League as they comfortably eased to a 6-1 victory over Corpus B.

Mark Zambra, Dave Lopez, Brian Dolman, Lee Dolman, Carl Zambra and Rob Pitt all picked up wins for the league leaders.

Junction B, who trail the summit of two points, emerged as 7-0 victors at Three Crowns with William Beaden, John Simms, Paul Price, Luke Griffiths, Ryan Bourne Callum Parkes and Dean Fullwood all contributing to a commanding triumph.

Gilberts A joined Junction B on 24 points after prevailing 6-1 over New Gate B with wins from Chris Hill, Phil Mayo, Richard Newey, Kye Simmonds, Simon Pritchard and Ben Johnson.

In the Wednesfield Sunday League, Corpus moved one-point clear at the summit after winning 6-0 away at Three Tuns.

Mark Watkiss, Kieron O’Driscoll, Pat Garner, Craig Lucas, Dave Lucas and Mark Frumenzi all emerged with wins for Corpus.

Gilberts A dropped their first points of the season with a 3-3 draw at Cleveland Arms while Glassy Junction won 6-0 at Ring of Bells.

Three Crowns enjoyed a 4-1 success over Hurst Hill in the Coseley Friday League and Seven Stars defeated Allens B 3-2.