Last tickets remain for Grand Slam of Darts 2024 in Wolverhampton

The annual nine-day event is set to return to the WV Active Aldersley, on Aldersley Road, between Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 17, with over 32 top dart stars set to compete for the Eric Bristow Trophy.

Reigning champion and world number one Luke Humphries will headline the star-studded field, which also includes three-time champion Michael van Gerwen and newly crowned Premier League winner Luke Litter.

Councillor Chris Burden, the Wolverhampton City Council's cabinet member for city development. jobs and skills, said: "We’re looking forward to the Grand Slam of Darts returning to Aldersley later this year. The PDC are excited to be back and, as always, we will work closely with them to make this event a huge success and welcome visitors from across the country.

"Wolverhampton has been home to the Grand Slam of Darts for the last 17 years; the tournament is great for the city, contributing £3.7m to the local economy every year, and it's great for the sport, with record attendances expected in 2024.

"There are very limited tickets left across the sessions, so I’d encourage you to get your tickets before they sell out – which I’m confident they will!"

Thousands of people turned out last year to watch the Grand Slam of Darts 2023 event

Tickets for the event are selling fast, with only a limited amount left.

Mat Porter, PDC chief executive, said: "The Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts is one of the most prestigious events on the darting calendar, and I'm delighted that we are returning to Wolverhampton in November.

"WV Active Aldersley is a venue that has played host to many iconic Grand Slam moments, with different champions crowned in each of the last three years. 2024 has already been a record-breaking one for the sport, and with the depth of world-class talent on show, we're all looking forward to what promises to be a fantastic nine days of action in Wolverhampton."

To get tickets for the Grand Slam Darts event, visit the PDC website.