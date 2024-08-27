Good points for Dennant

After reaching the last 32 of one event before running into Michael van Gerwen, Dennant followed that up by defeating Boris Krcmar, Damon Heta and Jim Williams before being edged out 6-5 by Daryl Gurney in the last 16.

Tipton’s Jamie Hughes went out both days in the last 64 – to Jonny Clayton and Stephen Bunting, respectively.

Two teams remain unbeaten in the Coseley Friday League. Parkes Hall A won a tight 3-2 battle over Seven Stars – Jake Robinson, Mark Rollinson and Tom Bissell winning – while Wednesfield Cons won 4-1 away at Lower Gornal BL thanks to Wayne Jones, Karl Hughes, Daz Williams and Ash Khayat.

Lanesfield BL had Mitch Jeackie, Jake Shipley, Kai Williams, Dan Elcock and Dave Evans to thank in beating Parkes Hall B 5-0.

Junction B moved two points clear of Gilberts A in the Wolverhampton Tuesday League after a 6-1 victory – Dean Fullwood, Callum Parkes, Ryan Bourne, Paul Price, Jack Aldridge and Luke Griffiths doing the damage.

New Gate A moved into third after winning 4-3 at Corpus with wins from Luke Wildman, Rich Bowen, Martin Price and Shane Price. Leaders Hotshots won again, 5-2 at New Gate B.

Kings Head dropped to third in the West Midlands Super League after going down 3-2 to Junction A – Mark Jones, Callum Parkes and Luke Griffiths the Junction victors.

Gilberts B moved into second after a 5-0 success over Landywood – Connor Whitehouse, Andy Jervis, Simon Pritchard, Martin Price and Shane Price doing the damage.

Leaders Dog & Partridge had a 4-1 success over Kings Head B.

Sedgley Red Lion had a 4-3 success over the Pilot in the Tettenhall Wednesday League – Shayne Preston, James Bull, Dave Bull and Ben Williams the fab four.

McGhees won 6-1 at Charlies Bar thanks to Nath Jones, Gary Astbury, Adam Bolger, Rob Montana, Ryan Bourne and Conrad Taylor.

Dudley Ex enjoyed a 5-0 victory over Townsend Social in the Black Country Super League with wins from Jamie Rollinson, Alex Howells, Tom Bissell, Mark Rollinson and Liam Kelly.

Halesown CC won a tight 3-2 battle over Blackheath Libs – Dan Homer, Dan Haden and Lewis Law triumphing.

Leader Gemma Barrett claimed a 3-1 success in the West Midlands Ladies Super League while Jackie Maiden made it nine on the trot, winning 3-0.

Tara Simmons-Fullwood won both games and there were wins for Jackie Trott, Hannah Davies,Sarah Maybury and Crysta Wilcox.