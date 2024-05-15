Unbeaten Codsall Bull keep charging on at the top

Junction A dropped their first points of season, going down 6-1 to Moreton Arms thanks to John Platt, Lee Cook, Sean Griffin, Lee Simcox, Jon Cunningham jnr and Joe Cook.

Cleveland Arms had a great 5-2 away win at McGhee’s Irish Bar with wins from Chris Rowden, Dave Williams, Dan Fellows, Gavin Whyman and Rich Ashley.

Junction B went second, winning 6-1 away at ECC – Callum Parkes, Ryan O’Connor, Richard Newey, Simon Pritchard, Allan Davies and Paul Bromley all on the mark.

Corpus B finished Wednesfield Sunday League in style, beating Pheasant B 6-0 – Andy Jervis, Pat Garner, Kieron O’Driscoll, Mark Frumenzi, Mark Watkiss and Dave Lucas the super six.

Victoria had a great 6-0 away win at Lady T’s – Steve Machin, Jo Tschubenko, Phil Machin, Steve Greenaway, Wozza Brice and Ash Vaughan all winning.

Railway crushed The Angel 5-1 thanks to Callum Parkes, Phil Mayo, Len Slade, Richard Newey and Jimmy Handley.

Only two games took place in Wolverhamton Tuesday League Cup preliminary round.

Milestone won a tight 4-3 battle over Junction A – Andy McAree, Elliot Peace, Jake Clarke and Kev Bate the fab four.

Woodfield defeated Ring Of Bells 5-2 with wins from Nath Jones, John Evans, Tom Fletcher, Rich Bradshaw and Paul Fellows.

West Midlands Super League leaders Kings Head A went down to a shock 3-2 defeat against Chase Social – Sean Craig, Roger Harris and Dan Hands the Chase winners.

Junction A enjoyed a 3-2 away win at Landywood thanks to Callum Parkes, Luke Griffiths and Louis Burley, while Staffs Knot had a fine 3-2 victory at Wednesbury BL thanks to Ian Stanton, Rob Thompson and Jack Aldridge.

Elsewhere, Dog & Partridge enjoyed a 5-0 success, while Kings Head B and Gilberts A won 4-1.