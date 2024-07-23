Nine-darter for Jack in Super League clash

Aldridge produced the leg in his side’s 5-0 win over Northfield DC – other wins coming from Rich Bowen, Ryan O’Connor, Shane Price (100 average) and Mark Jones.

Townsend A moved into second with a convincing 4-1 success over Quarry Bank Libs B – Connor Whitehouse, Paul Wells, Rob Smith and Jason Lowe doing the damage.

West Midlands’ Jackie Maiden made it to final of Cheshire Open before going down to Mandy Smith, who had beaten West Midlands’ Jackie Trott in the semi-finals. Rob Thompson and Paul Maiden both made the last 16, with Thompson losing out 4-2 to Premier League champion Luke Littler.

Corpus B produced the shock of week in the Wolverhampton Tuesday League, coming back from 3-0 down to defeat unbeaten Junction B 4-3 and clinch only their second win of the season – Jack Newey, Liam Davies, Dave Ackers and Troy Simmons the Corpus heroes.

New Gate B claimed their first win of season by beating Dog & Partridge 4-3 – Martin Brooker, Matt Brooker, Scott Cooper and Matthew Brooker the fab four – while Hotshots went two points clear after a 4-3 success over Golden Lion.

Swan Compton enjoyed a 5-2 away win at Claregate in the Tettenhall Wednesday League – wins from John Mycock Jnr, Nige Southwick, Steve Cousins, Kevin Appleby and John Mycock Snr.

Cleveland defeated ECC 5-2 thansk to Rich Ashley, Dave Williams, Ciarna Haggerty, Paul Farley and Gavin Whyman, while Junction A took a tight 4-3 battle over The Pilot – Aaron Slade, Mark Frumenzi, Jack Duck and Len Slade winning.

Gilberts defeated Wednesfield Legion 5-1 in the Wednesfield Sunday League thanks to Simon Pritchard, Jon Blakemore, Ben Johnson, Lee Dolman and Brian Dolman.

Dog & Partridge had a 5-1 success at Gunmakers – Dean Fullwood, Ant Moseley, Rich Brown, Jamie Daly and Adam Teasdale the fab five.