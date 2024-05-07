West Midlands move clear of the drop zone

West Mids Women’s B went 2-0 up through Shellbie Simmons and Gemma Barrett only to go on and lose 4-2.

West Mids Men’s B produced a hard-fought 6-6 draw, with wins from Karl Hughes, Scott Baker, Glen McGrandle, Kieran O’Mahoney, Ryan Locker and Mark Craddock.

Women’s A suffered a 6-0 defeat while Men’s A enjoyed a 7-5 victory thanks to Jack Aldridge, Dean Fullwood, Shaun Carroll, Rich Platt, Daz Williams, Ben Johnson and Kev Bambrick.

In the West Midlands Men’s Super League, Kings Head A moved six clear at top after beating Landywood 5-0.

Rich Platt, Chris Slater, Mark Maiden, Neil Pointon and Matty Dennant doing the damage for Kings Head.

Gilberts B remain second after winning 4-1 at Corpus with wins from Rushpal Bhogal, Connor Whitehouse, Ben Johnson, Martin Price.

Dog & Partridge won a tough battle at Staffs Knot 3-2 – Chris Slater, Dean Fullwood and Ryan O’Connor were winners for the Dog & Partridge.

McGhee’s Irish Bar defeated unbeaten Junction A 6-1 in the 501 Cup, in the Tettenhall Wednesday League, thanks to Kris Wharton, Simon Wharton, Conrad Taylor, John Lengyel, Gary Astbury and Ryan Bourne.

Moreton Arms had a great 5-2 away win at Swan Compton.

Sean Griffin, Lee Cook, Lee Simcox, Mark Bromley and John Platt were the fab five for Moreton.

ECC had a 5-2 success away at Dog & Partridge with Jason McNally, Adam Teasdale, Dean Fullwood, Tara Simmons-Fullwood and Tom Hollywood all winning for ECC.

Woodfield came from 3-1 down to win in the Wolverhampton Tuesday League against unbeaten New Gate A.

Andy McLean, Rich Bradshaw, Paul Fellows and John Bate turned the tide for Woodfield who went on to claim a 4-3 victory.

Ring Of Bells had a 4-3 success away at Gilberts C with Mark Aston, Shane Evans, Mark White and Reece Evans the four winners.

Gilberts B won 6-1 away at Dog & Partridge; Paul Lucas, Michele Pritchard, JJ Rowley, Mal Pugh, Jamie Webb and Bob Cook doing the damage.

PDC star Jamie Hughes took the Allens Bar knockout, beating Ryan O’Connor 5-3 in a top-class final with both men averaging high 90s. Hughes overcame Rob Thompson 4-1 in semis while O’Connor beat Lee Jordan 4-2. Lee Shaw, Wayne Griffiths, Rob Hardiman and Dave Thackerey lost in the quarter-finals.