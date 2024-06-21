Ryan O’Connor beats PDC ace Evans in Argyll Open final

O’Connor claimed the honours in a top-class field at the tournament, winning the final 5-3 against PDC star Evans – who reached the last 32 of this year’s World Championhsip.

Elsewhere, Gilberts’ Andy Jervis took his maiden Church Wicketts title by beating Joshua Ball in the final and Moreton Arms’ Lee Simcox took the honours in the Tettenhall Wednesday Singles League, beating Junction’s Jamie Daly 3-1 in the final.

Simcox defeated Len Slade in semi-finals, while Daly had success over John Lengyel. Losing quarter-finalists were Dave Bull, Dan Fellows, Jon Cunningham and Mark Frumenzi.

Black Country Super League side Townsend A made it two successive whitewashes after beating Townsend Social with wins from Steve Gillam, Ian Townsend, Paul Wells, Jason Lowe and Connor Whitehouse.

Current champions Dudley Ex went down 3-2 away at Quarry Bank Libs – George Willetts, Gav Moreton and Jamie Barrowman doing the damage.

Allens Bar B had Jack Aldridge, Rich Bowen, Ryan O’Connor and Mark Jones to thank for beating Blackheath Libs 4-1.

Gilberts A lost their unbeaten record in the Wolverhampton Tuesday League after going down 6-1 to New Gate A – Martin Price, Luke Wildman, Mark Jones, Michael Beasley, Gavin Baker and Dave Walker the super six – while Ring of Bells came from 3-0 down to win 4-3 over Harrowby Arms with wins from Mark White, Josh Micklewright, Reece Evans and Shane Evans.

Three Crowns enjoyed a 4-3 away success at Junction C – Mark Jason, Tony Harper, Connor Jones and Ash Barker the winners.

Second-placed Dog & Partridge went down 3-2 to Dudley Ex in the West Midlands Super League with wins from Ian Jones, Mick Baker and Mark Craddock.

Gilberts A had a 5-0 success over Junction B – Chris Hill, Jamie Webb, Chris Evans, Jon Blakemore and Paul Harrison doing the damage.

There is also sad news to report with the passing of West Midlands stalwart Robert McDougall, who worked for many years with the BDO and England. He will be sadly missed by a lot of people in the

sport.