Tipton's Jamie Hughes reaches last 16 of Pro Tour event

Yozza’s good run included wins over Krzysztof Ratajski, Kim Huybrechts and Stephen Burton before losing out to John Rock 6-5.

Walsall star Matty Dennant went out in last 64 to Callan Rydz 6-1 after defeating Adam Warner in the previous round.

Allens Bar whitewashed Quarry Bank Libs B to remain the only unbeaten side in the Black Country Super League. Wins came from Rich Bowen, Shane Price, Jack Aldridge, Ryan O’Connor and Mark Jones.

Allens B enjoyed a 3-2 success over Pensnett Libs A – Wayne Hobday, Al Smith and Sam Bissell doing the damage.

The New Inn had Neil Donaldson, Adam Edgar and Geoff Marson to thank for beating Northfield DC 3-2.

Four semi-final spots in the Tettenhall Wednesday League have been decided with Junction B overcoming Moreton Ams 9-5 with a 4-3 second-leg win thanks to Phil Mayo, Paul Bromley, Mark Curley and Ben Johnson.

Swan Compton came from behind to beat McGhee’s 8-6 – Dave Gamble, John Mycock Snr, Nige Southwick, Dodge Booth and John Mycock Jnr were Swan’s heroes.

Cleveland had a 9-5 success over Charlie’s Bar – Dave Williams, Paul Farley, Rich Ashley, Mike Harris and Gav Whyman doing the damage.

Wednesfield Legion had a 4-2 success over Junction in the opening week of the Wednesfield Sunday League season – Rich Newey, Nick Skitt, Ryan Bourne and Phil Mayo the fab four.

Ringers B defeated Ringers A 4-2 with wins from Ian Williams, Max Law, Mark White and Maurice Willetts, while Pheasant B overcame Three Tuns B thanks to John Howells, Alan Simpson, Andy McLean and Nath Jones.

Corpus had a 6-0 victory, while Angel, Dog & Partridge, Gilberts A and Glassy Junction all won 5-1.

Semi-final spots were also confirmed in the West Midlands Super League Cup.

Dog & Partridge defeated leaders Kings Head A 4-1 with wins from Dean Fullwood, Wayne Jones, Chris Slater and Gavin Baker, while Junction defeated Dudley Ex 3-2 thanks to Luke Griffiths, Mark Curley and Karl Hughes.

They join Shepwell Green and Landywood in the last four.