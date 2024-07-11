Tipton's Jamie Hughes reaches last 16 of Pro Tour event
Tipton darts ace Jamie Hughes enjoyed a good run at the most recent PDC Pro Tour event, reaching the last 16.
Yozza’s good run included wins over Krzysztof Ratajski, Kim Huybrechts and Stephen Burton before losing out to John Rock 6-5.
Walsall star Matty Dennant went out in last 64 to Callan Rydz 6-1 after defeating Adam Warner in the previous round.
Allens Bar whitewashed Quarry Bank Libs B to remain the only unbeaten side in the Black Country Super League. Wins came from Rich Bowen, Shane Price, Jack Aldridge, Ryan O’Connor and Mark Jones.
Allens B enjoyed a 3-2 success over Pensnett Libs A – Wayne Hobday, Al Smith and Sam Bissell doing the damage.
The New Inn had Neil Donaldson, Adam Edgar and Geoff Marson to thank for beating Northfield DC 3-2.
Four semi-final spots in the Tettenhall Wednesday League have been decided with Junction B overcoming Moreton Ams 9-5 with a 4-3 second-leg win thanks to Phil Mayo, Paul Bromley, Mark Curley and Ben Johnson.
Swan Compton came from behind to beat McGhee’s 8-6 – Dave Gamble, John Mycock Snr, Nige Southwick, Dodge Booth and John Mycock Jnr were Swan’s heroes.
Cleveland had a 9-5 success over Charlie’s Bar – Dave Williams, Paul Farley, Rich Ashley, Mike Harris and Gav Whyman doing the damage.
Wednesfield Legion had a 4-2 success over Junction in the opening week of the Wednesfield Sunday League season – Rich Newey, Nick Skitt, Ryan Bourne and Phil Mayo the fab four.
Ringers B defeated Ringers A 4-2 with wins from Ian Williams, Max Law, Mark White and Maurice Willetts, while Pheasant B overcame Three Tuns B thanks to John Howells, Alan Simpson, Andy McLean and Nath Jones.
Corpus had a 6-0 victory, while Angel, Dog & Partridge, Gilberts A and Glassy Junction all won 5-1.
Semi-final spots were also confirmed in the West Midlands Super League Cup.
Dog & Partridge defeated leaders Kings Head A 4-1 with wins from Dean Fullwood, Wayne Jones, Chris Slater and Gavin Baker, while Junction defeated Dudley Ex 3-2 thanks to Luke Griffiths, Mark Curley and Karl Hughes.
They join Shepwell Green and Landywood in the last four.