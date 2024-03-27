Women hit the bullseye with their first victory

The all-women team are much improved and were too strong for the Oak with Jan Duckers, Shelly Hannon and Skye Chilton all winning matches before Sarah Parker closed out a fine team victory.

Leaders ECC were 4-2 winners over Three Tuns B with Mark Curley hitting two maximums, while second-placed Gilberts remain their closest challenges after seeing off third-placed Corpus B by the same scoreline.

The Angel were impressive 5-1 winners away at Homestead with Mike Matthews, Jim Hennessey, Pete Pearce, Ade Worley and Dave Trainer all victorious.

Cleveland Arms are almost certainly through to the second round of the Tettenhall Wednesday League Cup after a thumping 7-0 first round first leg win over Winning Post.

McGhees Irish Bar also scored a shutout success over the Red Lion, though things were much closer between The Swan in Compton and the ECC, the former edging out a tight encounter 4-3, leaving it all to play for in the second leg.

Tom Bissell claimed the Coseley Friday League singles title after beating Parkes Hall team-mate Jamie Rollinson 3-0 in the final. Bissell had earlier got past Rob Thompson in the semis, with Rollinson edging past Ryan O’Connor.

Chillington Working Men’s Club continue to lead the way at the top of the Walsall Friday League following a 4-1 win over Horse & Jockey, with Owen Maiden, Jack Aldridge, Luke Griffiths and Mark Maiden all winning matches.

Gilberts B secured a fine 5-0 victory over Magic Lantern, while Gilberts A beat their C team 4-1, Michele Pritchard claiming a consolation win for the latter.

Three women still remain unbeaten in the West Midlands Ladies Superleague, after Jackie Maiden, Jackie Trott and Grace Angell all won their matches this week.

Shelbie Simmons remains well placed thanks to two 3-0 victories, while there were also good wins for Jodie Rowlands and Kath Jenkins.