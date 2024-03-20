Winning Post finally post their first win of season

They overcame Dog & Partridge 5-2, with Tim Burden, Steve Jones, Jack Davis, Jack Barrs and Cliff Sandel doing the damage.

Swan Compton overcame unbeaten McGhee’s Irish Bar 5-2 with wins from Mick Scott, John Mycock Snr, Kevin Appleby, John Mycock Jnr and Nige Southwick.

Junction B smashed Moreton Arms 6-1 thanks to Ben Johnson, Simon Pritchard, Allan Davies, Callum Parkes, Paul Bromley and Jimmy Handley – while joint leaders Junction A and Codsall Bull had 5-2 away victories and Cleveland Arms won 7-0 at Charlies Bar.

Pheasant A had a great 5-1 away at Ring Of Bells in the Wednesfield Sunday League with wins from Alan Simpson, Andy McLean, Terry Dicken, Nathan Jones and Scott Speakman.

Leaders ECC had Karl Highes, John Campbell, Ryan Locker and Mark Curley to thank for beating Angel 4-2, while Glassy Junction came from two down to beat Victoria 4-2 and Gilberts hammered Old Oak 6-0.

Chillington WMC moved further clear in Walsall Friday League after beating second-placed Kings Head B 3-2 Owen Maiden, Jack Aldridge and Mick Baker doing the damage.

Corpus A raced into a 2-0 lead through Simon Bird and Mark Watkiss, only for Gilberts B’s Ben Johnson, Darrell Thorpe and Jon Blakemore to hit back to clinch match. And Gilberts A thrashed Corpus B 6-0.

Gilberts B moved to the top of the West Midlands Men’s Super League by beating Chase Social 4-1 – Ben Johnson, Connor Whitehouse, Martin Price and Andy Jervis all winning.

Landywood had a 4-1 away win at Corpus – Neville Quinton, Tom Hollowood, Alex Simmons and Keith Hollowood doing the damage.

Kings Head A had a 3-2 topsy-turvy win at Gilberts A thanks to wins from Matty Dennant, Richy Platt and Owen Maiden. Dudley Ex Service and Kings Head B both won 5-0, while Shepwell Green, Staffs Knot, Dog & Partridge had 4-1 successes.

Parkes Hall A defeated league champions Hotshots to win the cup in the Coseley Friday League. Tom Bissell (152 checkout), Mark Rollinson and Jamie Rollinson cancelled out Hotshots’ winners Steve Jones and Dan Nicholls to take it into the doubles, which was won by Bissell and Jamie Rollinson to clinch it 4-2. Both sides had enjoyed 4-1 semi-final wins – over Coseley Tavern and Parkes Hall B, respectively.

In the West Midlands Ladies’ Super League, Julie Emery picked up her first points of the season by winning 3-1 and 3-2.

Elsewhere, Gemma Barrett moved into third with a 3-2 victory, Sarah Barrett and Debbie Davies both won 3-1, while Jacqui Simmons had a 3-2 success, and leader Jackie Maiden had a customary 3-0 win.