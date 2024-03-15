Darts’ Gerwyn 'Iceman' Price targets cool £20k in Puppy Derby at Monmore Green

The former world champion visited the Wolverhampton stadium on Tuesday to see his aptly-named Icemans Girl run in a trial, clocking a healthy 28.42secs in her first look at the track.

Now she is competing for a £20,000 prize in the Puppy Derby and runs from trap one in race 10 tomorrow – one of six first-round heats that will see three dogs advance from each.

It could make Wolverhampton a popular haunt for Welshman Price – who has won the Grand Slam of Darts in the city three times, in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Icemans Girl was purchased by Price having previously raced as Epic Bella in Ireland and is now trained by fellow Welshman Nathan Hunt, who is dual-attached to both Monmore and Romford.

She is one of two greyhounds taking part in the 36-dog event for Hunt, with the other being Seaview Sydney who runs from trap five in the same race.

“Bella is the first greyhound Gerwyn has had with us although he’s been involved in the sport for a while,” said Hunt.

“He had her from John Kennedy in Ireland and she’s had a couple of trials since coming over to us.

“To do that trial time this week was impressive considering she’s only been in the kennel for a few weeks. Ideally going into the Puppy Derby she’d have been with us for a couple of months, so to do that time after such a short space of time is promising.

“She’s got trap one which will suit her but Maxine Locke’s pair, Droopys Eunice and Droopys Display have a chance of going deep into the competition as they both got to the Northern Puppy Derby final at Newcastle last month.

“We’ve been a bit unlucky to have Bella and Sydney drawn together in the same race.

“Sydney’s had a couple of setbacks and a bit of a stop-start career up to yet. He’s got ability but just needs that race experience.

“If the competition was next month and we’d had a bit more time, I’d perhaps be a bit more confident.

“Whatever happens on Saturday though, we’re excited to see how they both do and I’m sure they have bright futures.”

Bella and Sydney are two of five ‘home’ dogs involved in the Puppy Derby, with most of the entries coming from trainers based away from Monmore.

Vixons Filofax, trained by Brian Thompson, and Kim Billingham’s New To Me find themselves in race nine. Ian Langford’s Cor Blimey runs in race 12 after an eye-catching triumph last weekend.

Clona Curly, trained by Towcester’s Diane Henry, goes into the competition having won the prestigious Northern Puppy Derby at Newcastle last month.

Maxine Locke (Romford) pair Droopys Eunice and Droopys Display came second and fourth respectively in that final, and they are also competing in this event.

Kevin Hutton (Oxford) had Coppice Ella finish third in the North East showpiece and she goes from trap six in race 11 tomorrow.