Lady T’s are off the mark as the spoils shared with Ring of Bells

Janet Duckers, Helen Sims and Skye Chilton sent Lady T’s into a 3-0 lead, before Bells hit back through Andy Poulton, Reece Evans and Jason Cook to claim a point in a 3-3 draw.

League-leaders ECC moved six points clear after beating Homestead 5-1, capitalising on second-placed Gilberts’ 4-2 loss to Wednesfield Legion.

Corpus B and Pheasant B both enjoyed 6-0 wins, while Glassy Junction and The Angel picked up 4-2 away victories.

Kings Head A top the West Midlands Men’s Super League after a 5-0 away win at Junction A. Elsewhere, Staffs Knot enjoyed a 4-1 win over Dudley Ex Service, Dog & Partridge had a 5-0 victory at Kings Head B, while Chase Social, Gilberts A, Gilberts B and Shepwell Green all won 4-1.

Junction A, Codsall Bull and McGhees sit level at the top of the Tettenhall Wednesday League after three matches. Junction eased to a 7-0 victory over Dog & Partridge, Codsall Bull won 6-1 against Newcomers Red, and Junction B thrashed Winning Post 7-0.

Elsewhere in the league, Cleveland Arms and Moreton Arms had 5-2 successes, and McGhees overcame Ecc 4-3.

Current champion of West Midlands Ladies Super League Jackie Maiden has set the way again, dropping only one leg in her first four matches.

Jackie Trott remains joint top after a 3-1 success, with only one point separating them from Shellbie Simmons, Tara Simmons-Fullwood and Gemma Barrett who all won their games 3-1.

Allens Bar claimed the Sub Cup in the Coseley Friday League after beating Darlaston Cons in the final.

Both sides had 4-1 wins in the semi-finals, with Allens taking the final by the same scoreline.

The Wolverhampton Tuesday League held a Captain and Secretaries knockout which was won by Gilberts A duo Simon Pritchard and Reece Cook-Lucas.