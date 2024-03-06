Pensnett are crowned Super League champions

The squad of Tom Bissell, Jamie Rollinson, Mark Rollinson, Liam Kelly, George Connolly, Reece Colley, Aaron Colley and Ade Colley ended the season by beating Old Bulls Head 5-0.

Second-placed Gilberts B enjoyed a 4-1 success over Soccer Zone with wins from Ryan O’Connor, Wayne Jones, Jack Aldridge and Darren Williams.

Newcomers Charlies Bar began their Tettenhall Wednesday League campaign by defeating current champions Moreton Arms 4-3 – Daniel Harley, Ryan Taylor, Dean Taylor and Jamie Moon all won.

Junction B bounced back to winning ways by beating Firs Codsall 5-2 thanks to Callum Parkes, John Campbell (160 checkout), Paul Bromley, Steve Jarvis and Gregory Parkes.

McGhees had Alex Bryant ,Kris Wharton (156 checkout), John Lengyel, Conrad Taylor and Nathan Jones to thank for beating Red Lion 5-2.

ECC remain four points clear at the top of the Wednesfield Sunday League despite dropping a point at third-placed Corpus B. Mark Curley, Paul Price and Ian Stanton put ECC three up, only for Dave Lucas, Dan Rickwood and Pat Garner to level up.

Three Crowns had a great 4-2 win at The Angel – Kieron Barker, Ian Galloway, Ash Barker and Shaun Fitzgerald winning – while Glassy Junction, Homestead and Wednesfield Legion all recorded 5-1 victories.

One point splits the top five in the West Midlands Super League.

Gilberts B had a 4-1 success over Three Crowns – Ben Johnson, Connor Whitehouse, Andy Jervis and Martin Price doing the damage.

Dudley Ex Service thrashed Gilberts A 5-0 with wins from Glen McGrandle, Mark Craddock, Kev Bambrick, Ian Jones and Mick Baker. Kings Head A, Dog & Partridge and Kings Head B complete the top five.

Chillington WMC lead the Walsall Friday League after beating Gilberts A 4-1 with wins from Ash Khayat, Jack Aldridge, Mick Baker and Owen Maiden. Corpus B recorded their first win of season over Gilberts C – triumphing 5-0 courtesy of Dave Akers, Liam Davis, Tom Jeavons, Mike Rackham and John Gilbert – while Gilberts B smashed Horse & Jockey 5-0.

Parkes Hall A finished the Coseley Friday League as runners-up, but also league doubles champions after a comfortable 4-1 win over Darlaston Cons.

Allens A finished third after beating Lanesfield Bl 4-1, which saw the league’s most-wins man Wayne Hobday go down to Dave Thackery but still end the season with 23 wins out of 26 games.

Seven Stars have taken the shadow league despite going down to Coseley Tavern 4-1.

Jackie Maiden and Jackie Trott head the West Midlands Ladies Super League, while Sarah Maybury enjoyed winning both her games 3-0 and Debbie Davies won a tight 3-2 tussle.