Lucas makes it a hat-trick as he lifts singles title

Corpus Christi star Dave Lucas excellent run continued as he took his third title in two months, writes Paul Walters.

Lucas – who took both the doubles and trebles titles in the Wednesfield Sunday League in December – has followed up by winning the Wolverhampton Tuesday League singles title, beating Ring Of Bells Mark White 3-0 in the final.

Gilberts’ Jamie Webb and ECC’s Ian Stanton made it to the semi-finals, while Paul Bromley, Ash Barker, Adam Slade and Luke Griffiths reached the quarter-finals.

In the Wednesfield Sunday League, Corpus B had a 6-0 victory at the Railway – Ade Williams, Dave Lucas, Kieron O’Driscoll, Pat Garner, Mark Frumenzi and John Aston doing the damage.

Emerald overcame Corpus A 4-2 – Nige Southwick, Roy Warren, Josh Brice and John Brice the fab four.

Three Tuns B had Andy Yates, Dan Bridgwood, Dean Holden, Jon Williams and Dave Rogers all winning at Old Oak, while Homestead and Gilberts had 6-0 successes over Lady T’s and The Angel respectively.

Horse & Jockey registered a 5-0 victory over Gilberts C in the Walsall Friday League – Alex Howells, Brad Martin, Josh Micklewright, Jason Gennard and Jack Riley winning.

Gilberts B won 5-0 at Corpus B – Ben Johnson, Jon Blakemore, Andy Jervis, Phil Clarke and Darrell Thorpe the fab five.

Chillington WMC and Kings Head A recorded 5-0 wins, while Magic Lantern won 3-2 at Gilberts A.

Pensnett Libs look hot favourites to take Black Country Super League with only three matches to play after beating Allens Bar B 4-1.

The Ashwood ended Allens Bar C’s chances after winning 3-2 with victories from Andy Vellender, Kevin Harris and Robert Pierce.

Townsend Social had Keith McManus, Mart Greenwood and Trevor Brennan to thank for beating Vine Blackheath 3-2.

Whiteheath Tavern crushed Gilberts A 5-0 – Jason Tart, Ian Mackenzie, Gav Smith, Kieron Bridgwater and Cayden Smith all winning.

Allens Bar moved three points clear at top of Ettingshall Sunday League after a crushing 7-1 win at Hurst Hill Labour, while Parkes Hall and Hotshots remain joint second after both being held 4-4 by The Royal and The Angel respectively. And Golden Lion and Gornal Labour both enjoyed 6-2 victories.

Hotshots remain four points clear at top of Coseley Friday League after a 4-1 win at Lanesfield.

Parkes Hall A bounced back after two defeats, beating Bilston Bowling 4-1, while Coseley Tavern enjoyed a tight 3-2 victory at Old Bulls Head and Allens Bar crushed Gornal Lab 5-0. And in the Great Wyrley & Cheslyn Hay Friday League, Smoke House, Chase Social A, Green Heath, Norton Lido B, Landywood SC, Bridgtown Social, Belt Road and Swan have made it through to the 501 knockouts.

