Stafford's Tyler Mantle taking flight and arrowing up the darts rankings

An electrician by day, Mantle from Risingbrook, Stafford, started playing darts competitively when he was 17-years-old.

Beginning in local leagues, Mantle has claimed success on the scene, and through spending five hours plus at the board each day has earned himself a spot on the PDC development and challenge tours, which he’s excited for.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to it because I’m turning it into a full-time thing next year. I’m going part-time with my work and full-time with darts.

“You’re watching all these people on TV, but to actually go and experience it is quite surreal.

“You’ve got to set yourself high targets to work towards and I’m just going to play my darts and hopefully it’ll take me to the highest level.”

Through the PDC challenge tour, Mantle could qualify for the world youth championships, and potentially the grand slam of darts or world championships. Meanwhile, the challenge tour offers the 21-year-old an opportunity to claim a tour card and qualification for numerous tournaments.

Mantle has also earned the opportunity to play for the England youth team depending on his performances, which he’s extremely pleased about.

“I’ve only been playing the sport for the passion and love of the darts, so to take it to this level where I’m getting signed by the England youth is incredible.

“I’m over the moon about it. I’m just trying to take it as far as I can now, and I’m absolutely buzzing for next year.

“I didn’t think I had it in me to take it as far as I have, because all I was doing was playing darts with my family at the start. They are darts, darts, darts.

“There used to be a pub called the Nesbit in the Risingbrook area which my Dad used to own, and that’s how it started. My family started playing there just for something to do and to get the pub up and running and then it just became a thing and we had a darts team.

“I’d go down to watch and as I got older around 17 I started playing in the doubles, and it just progressed from there.

“I started playing in the singles with the team and then I’ve gone on to play Thursday night darts at Kenny’s sports bar.

“It's what I grew up seeing. Even on Christmas day we’d have lots of extended family go round to my Grandparent’s house and there would be great uncles in the garage playing darts and I’d just watch all the time.”

Mantle has managed to climb to 11th in the UK rankings this year as he’s set to travel to countries such as Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Austria and the Netherlands when he begins playing on the tours.

The 21-year-old’s father, Steve Mantle, who plays alongside his son is delighted saying: “He has always had the determination to accomplish the goals he sets. Watching how far he has come through his darting career so far makes me incredibly proud.

“I believe he can go far in darts, he works hard practicing every day and it comes through when he plays.

“It’s great to see him playing in these tournaments against players which have been on tv, but it’s great to see him up there and playing well.”

The 21-year-old has become a regular face at Kenny’s sports bar in Stafford as he practices and competes in local leagues and tournaments.

The sports bar are hoping to see one of their own make it big time saying: “It’s great to have up and coming talent supporting and playing regularly from a local, family owned business.

“All of us at Kenny's wish Tyler the best of luck and look forward to seeing him on our big screens soon."