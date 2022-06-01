Walsall kickboxer Kyriea Williams collects a new belt

Youngster Kyriea Williams from Lichfield has won a kickboxing world title - her second at a young age

Kyriea Williams, from Brownhills, trains with Undisputed Fight Academy in Lichfield and has taken her kickboxing career from strength to strength since securing her first world title in 2020 with promotion Hammertime.

After coming to a halt during Covid, the combat sports star has come back fighting and has now become the Jackhammer under-50kg world champion with a third-round TKO of her opponent in Belfast.

Her mother Jodie said: "I can't explain how proud we are of kyriea, this is a massive achievement. When we first introduced her to the sport we never thought she would ever go this far and do so well.

"She feels amazed and proud of herself to win another world title. Hard work pays off. And to be fighting older girls makes me feel even more impressed with myself.

"She is very dedicated to the sport, as when she has these title fights you have a specific weight you need to be, so healthy eating and exercise is key.

"She trains up to six times a week. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday she does her kickboxing lessons. On a Thursday she goes to her sponsor's gym and works on fitness and weights. On Saturday she has a one to one with her trainer Chris Baldon. She wouldn't be where she is today if it wasn't for Chris.

"Her ambition for the future is to be able to compete in the Olympics and work her way through the ranks to become the best."

Kyriea, who has trained for almost five years, is now targeting a third world title when she fights Portuguese champion Maria Victoria for the Iska world title in Barnsley on June 18.

Jodie added: "Her sponsors MF Autocentre, Platinum Gym have played a big part in her journey by buying her new fight gear and allowed her to train in the gym for free."