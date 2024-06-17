Chip shop and restaurant in bid to be allowed to sell alcohol

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walsall Council has announced that the Royal Chipp and Restaurant, on Stafford Street, Willenhall, has applied for the sale of of alcohol by retail.

The application, placed by The Little India Restaurant U.K LTD, will see the premises able to sell alcohol (on and off) on the days of Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10am to 11pm.

Anyone who wishes to make representations regarding the application must give notice to: the licensing unit, Walsall Council, Civic Centre, Walsall.

Representations must be received no later than July 2. The Application Record and Register may be viewed during normal office hours at the above address.