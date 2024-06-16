Surgeon Ben Whittaker slices through heatbutt and elbow tactics

Whittaker, previously without defeat in seven professional fights, was one of the main attractions at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park, in London, as he faced off with Nigerian Ezra Arenyeka, who was also previously undefeated.

Darlaston’s ‘Surgeon’, 27, emerged victorious by unanimous decision after 10 rounds but, as has been come to expected whenever Whittaker fights, there were other talking points that grabbed the headlines.

Whittaker’s showboating has come to be expected but, despite Arenyeka joining in with some dancing of his own in round one, ‘The African King’ soon lost his composure and aimed a heatbutt towards Whittaker’s chin in the final seconds of round six as the home fighter forced a frustrated Arenyeka back to his corner.

The incident appeared to be missed by the referee, but Arenyeka was also deducted a point the following round for a stray elbow that caught Whittaker.

Arenyeka had been critical of Whittaker’s antics pre-fight, which often include dancing in the ring and tormenting opponents, as well as gesturing to those ringside. Whittaker had grabbed the Nigerian’s throat in Saturday’s weigh-in after a finger was pointed his way.

Whittaker said: “If I stood here and said I didn’t want to knock him out, I’d be lying.

“But at the end of the day I kept it clean, I hurt him a couple of times but at the end of the day, I came away with the win beautifully.

“It turned into UFC at times, he headbutted me, elbowed me, but it’s all a good experience.”

Olympic silver medal winner Whittaker proved too strong throughout as his quality shone through in what was billed the toughest test of his professional career to date.

Whittaker was well on top from the off and caused damage with an array of strikes from rounds three to six, with his opponent tiring towards the latter.

Controversy emerged in rounds six and seven but Whittaker was in cruise control in the final two rounds. A stoppage looked on the cards in the final seconds of round 10 but, as Arenyeka staggered around, the final bell arrived.

Whittaker was awarded the victory 100-89, 99-90, 99-90 on the cards.

It remains to be seen if Whittaker’s opponent will be pulled up for any retrospective action following the lash out with his head in round six.

The light-heavyweight continues his bid to rise up the ranks and could potentially look at a main event later this year, with more challenging opponents set to come his way.