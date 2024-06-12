Zach Evans is back in the ring for third fight on the spin

Evans outpointed durable Connor Meanwell on the latest Excelsior Sporting Club show in Bar Sport’s Premier Suite in his home town.

The 26-year-old won every round on the referee’s scorecard and also made an impression on Scott Murray, head of the Excelsior Sporting Club.

Murray afterwards revealed Evans will box on his next open show at the venue, on Sunday, June 23.

Evans will target a seventh straight win and Murray hopes he will go on to challenge for the Midlands Area championship by the end of the year.

Diners at the Excelsior Sporting Club also saw one of the knockouts of the year.

Coventry middleweight River Wilson-Bent delivered what Murray called “the perfect left hook” to the jaw of Poland’s Tomasz Felz to send him crashing to defeat in the first round.

In the other fight on the show, Birmingham light-heavyweight Omar Davis – known as ‘Mr O The Pro’ – launched his professional career with a points win over Konstantin Aleksandrov.