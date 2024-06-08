Bilston's Delicious Orie aims to pack a punch in Paris

The 27-year-old is no stranger to performing under pressure after picking up a bronze medal at the 2022 European Championships and a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games the same year, before winning gold at the European Games last year.

Now, as one of just six fighters chosen to represent Team GB, the super-heavyweight is getting himself in the best condition possible.

Orie said: “Winning gold at a multi-sport event like the Commonwealth Games was brilliant and I am looking forward to putting all of that experience to good use at the Olympics.

“We have all worked so hard to get to this point and, it is great to have qualified, but the job is not yet done and my aim is to keep working hard and make sure I am in the best possible shape when it comes to competing on the biggest stage of all in Paris.”

Team GB Chef de Mission, Mark England, added: “The GB boxers have always been an important and integral part of Team GB.

“The six selected bring real talent, character and personality to the team and we’re all looking forward to seeing how they perform at the Games. In Performance Director Rob McCracken, the boxers have an exceptional mentor, who knows how to bring out their best performances. I’m excited to watch them compete.”