Mancini backing Murray to take fighters to top

Murray stages his next show in Bar Sport’s Premier Suite on Sunday, June 23.

Zach Evans and Ollie Cooper look to extend their unbeaten records in front of their home crowd on a show that also features champions Nick Campbell and Liam O’Hare, along with unbeaten prospect Todd Tompkins and debutant Jack Finlan, from Burntwood.

Murray said after taking out his promoter’s license last year that one of his aims is to stage a show topped by a Cannock boxer fighting for honours in front of their home crowd.

Evans and Cooper could now only be a win away from a shot at Midlands Area honours, at welterweight and middleweight respectively.

Evans has his third fight in only eight weeks for Murray on his next show and Cooper is knocking on the door after eight straight wins.

Both have had their careers kickstarted by teaming up with Murray and he has been backed to take fighters beyond Midlands and even British level. Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini, the former WBC lightweight champion, has been a regular at Murray’s venue for years and says the owner of Bar Sport has the connections to move fighters’ careers along to the top.

Mancini said: “Scott will be able to get guys world ranked.

“I have introduced him to people from the WBC and WBO and told them: ‘ Keep an eye on some of Scott’s fighters.’

“Scott knows the right people. He has the right connections and that’s what you need. If you don’t have connections, where are you going ? You can spend your career fighting in small halls.

“If they get the right fights and have a promoter with the right connections, anything can happen.

“Scott has the right connections and with Jon Pegg, he has the right matchmaker as well.”