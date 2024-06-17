Would a Wolves move for Luton’s stars be mad as a Hatter?

It’s no secret that a striker remains the priority, but there are many other areas Gary O’Neil is determined to address.

Both O’Neil and sporting director Matt Hobbs have identified a list of targets to improve both the strength and depth of Wolves’ small squad.

It is highly unlikely the club will be breaking transfer records with a new self-sufficiency model now in place.

Value for money will be essential and the hierarchy could target Rob Edwards’ Luton Town.

Despite the Hatters’ relegation, several players impressed during the club’s inaugural Premier League campaign.

Ross Barkley has already been heavily linked with a move to Villa, with other stars also expected to depart.

Edwards still has many close relationships at Molineux following his 10-year association with the club as both a player and coach.