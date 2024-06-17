7 Wolverhampton houses up for auction at bargain prices but in need of work - see inside

For many of these homes, the reason is because they need a lot of work, but for those who are willing and able to put the time and effort in to bring them up to standard, there are some real savings to be made.

Ahead of the auction on July 11, we've picked seven houses which you may be able to get your hands on for less than £100,000.

Guy Avenue

House for sale on Guy Avenue, Wolverhampton. Photo: Bond Wolfe

This is a three-bedroom semi-detached home with a guide price of £49,000.

The house is in a fairly good condition with a clean and recently fitted bathroom, but bare floors are to be found in most of the rooms.

The kitchen also needs some work.

Listing is here: https://www.bondwolfe.com/auctions/properties/249170-property-auction-wolverhampton/

Whittaker Street

With a guide price of just £20,000, this is a two-bedroom end-of-terrace house that's in need of refurbishment.

Overgrown gardens, front and back, give way to a house with bare walls and floors and a bathroom that needs stripping out and replacing.

Listing is here: https://www.bondwolfe.com/auctions/properties/249665-property-auction-wolverhampton/