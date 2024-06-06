No rest from ring for Tipton's Danny Skidmore

The 28-year-old from Tipton won his first two fights against Paul Scaife and Simas Volosinas without dropping a round in impressive displays, even if the later proved somewhat of a height-based challenge for the tall super lightweight.

“It’s good to be back out again so soon, said Skidmore. “It will mean I have had three fights in eighteen weeks, which is how I want my career to go: being busy and boxing as often as possible. My last opponent was a bit awkward because there was such a big height difference between us. I’m tall for my weight at 6ft 1in, and Volosinas is a lot smaller than me, so I was having to punch down a lot and felt like I was throwing a lot over his head. He is a tough man who has been in with some top boxers like Leigh Wood, and I was happy to come away having won every round on the scorecard.”

A former white collar boxer, Skidmore, trains out of Jimmy Gould’s Gymmies Boxing and Fitness in Tipton, and the sessions have been as intense as ever, with some added sparring at the BCB gym in Wednesbury.

“We put the time in but you can only learn so much in the gym; nothing matches the gear you have to step up through in an actual fight, but we always work very hard. I’ve sparred James Scarrott, who won the Midlands title earlier this year, and we have had some really good rounds.”

The show at the Hangar Venue is set to feature Midlands champion Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards as well as the unbeaten trio of Gully Powar, Brandon Bethell, and Omarah Taylor.

“I have boxed at the venue before on the white collar circuit, so it’s a place I’m familiar with, and it’s closer to home for my supporters, which makes things a lot easier for them. There are a couple guys ahead of where I am on this show, but it’s something I can look up to and work towards. I want to get in five fights in 2024. In boxing, you have to have a goal to work towards, and when the time comes for something big, I will be ready.”

Tickets for Pride of the Black Country are now available, priced at £40 standard and £80 VIP, from the boxers directly or by emailing info@bcb-promotions.com