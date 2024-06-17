Dudley drivers face delays in double roadworks starting over coming days

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dudley Council has announced the temporary closure of Kirkstone Way, Brierley Hill, from Vicarage Road, to facilitate carriageway reconstruction works.

Diversions for all vehicle traffic will be in place via Kirkstone Way, Sandringham Way, Hillfields Road and vice versa.

Access to frontages and emergency vehicles will be maintained, where it is safe to do so.

The order will come into force on Sunday, June 23, with works anticipated to last until Sunday, June 30.

The work will take place on Sunday only.

However, the order may remain in force for a period of up to 18 months, or until the works are completed, whichever is earlier.

All queries regarding the closure of the road and the recontruction works can be submitted to Dudley Council on 01384 815453.

Elsewhere, Dudley Council also gave notice of the closure of St Joseph Street, Dudley, from the junction of Trindle Road to the junction of Porters Field.

The purpose of the works is to facilitate junction and road upgrade works on or near the affected road.

The order will come into force on Monday, June 24, with the works anticipated to be completed on Saturday, November 2.

Council bosses have outline diversions which will be in place throughout the work. These are:

All northbound vehicle travel shall travel via Trindale Road, Castle Hill, Castle Gate Island, Caste Hill, Trindale Road, and Porters Field.

All southbound vehicular traffic shall be directed via Trindale Road and Porters Field.

Access to frontages and emergency services will be maintained, where it is safe to do so.

Any queries on the temporary restrictions imposed should be made to Dudley Council on 01384 815453.