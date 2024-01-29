Walsall FC's new-look Saddlers supporters venue The Locker gets official opening

The Locker, formerly called the Saddlers Club, was opened by Walsall Football Club's chairman Leigh Pomlett and team manager Mat Sadler at a special ribbon-cutting ceremony ahead of Saturday's League Two home match against Sutton. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8ru0ea

Facilities in the revamped venue include seating, a bar, a food trailer and a pop-up shop. The venue can also be hired for events and family functions.

Leigh Pomlett with Walsall manager Mat Sadler

Walsall Football club chairman Leigh Pomlett said: "Welcome to The Locker. This is a day I thought would never happen - this has been derelict for many years.

"Finally, we have re-opened it today officially. I hope you are really going to enjoy it.

Walsall fan Nigel Wiles with relatives Abigail, Olivia, Steve, Emma, George and Lexi at the opening

"This is a big investment and as you know in the last 12 months we've bought the stadium back. This is the second phase to get The Locker back into a state where we can all go and enjoy it.

"We are going to do more things with it to improve it. It is for every day of the week - not just for matchdays."

It will be open prior to kick-off on matchdays and after the full-time whistle. Televised games will also be shown on large screens. Doors will close at 8pm with last orders served at 7pm.

Entry is free for season ticket holders and members. There is a charge of £5 for adults and £2.50 for children for non-members.

Supporter club membership for 2023/24 which allow free access to the centre among other benefits is still available at a cost of £30.

For more details email via thelocker@walsallfc.co.uk.