Motorbikes seized and riders given warning in Black County parkland

Police and council officers worked in partnership to issue warning notices to those riding illegally in streets and green spaces following issues with aggressive and anti-social behaviour.

West Midlands Police said it was calling on residents to play their part in stopping reckless riding by reporting it when and where it is happening.

The latest operation saw officers visit Stevens Park, in Wollescote, a known hotspot for off-road bikers, to put up posters warning that the activity is prohibited and instructing park users how to report it.

Community group Friends of Stevens Park and a parks' officer assisted.

Neighbourhood policing officer Pc Jess Impey said: “We’ve been working hard to tackle off-road bikes being ridden carelessly around our streets, parks and other spaces as we know this behaviour really upsets and sometimes even scares residents.

“Thanks to the great efforts of my colleague Sgt John Norgrove and his neighbourhood team several bikes have been seized from the Lye area recently. We’ll continue to act against any reckless riders we spot while we’re out and about on patrol. We’re also looking for the public to help us as well by letting us know who is using these bikes and where they’re being kept.

“The posters we’re putting up should make it easier for people to report anti-social off-road biking to us and we were delighted to help the council’s parks officer to display them.

There are plans to put up more signs in other parks and open spaces in the coming weeks. Officers are interested in name and address of the owner of the off-road motorbike, where it is kept, a description of the bike including colours plus the days, times and routes where it is seen.

Residents claim that underage riders are illegally racing motorcycles and off-road bikes on the road where seven-year-old Katniss Seleznev was killed.

In Walsall a 15-year-old youth is due to be sentenced for causing the death of seven-year-old Katniss Seleznevby dangerous driving on July 27 last year. He was riding a stolen motorbike at speeds of up to 52mph moments before the crash in Turnstone Road, Harden near the Blakenall area.

The youth who cannot be named due to being aged under 18 will be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on May 22.