Thunderstorm and heavy rain threat as 10-hour weather warning issued for Black Country

The Met Office announced the warning, which stretches down from Cumbria to Devon and includes the whole of the West Midlands, on Friday. It will be in place from midday until 10pm on Sunday.

It could result in travel disruption, with train and bus services facing the potential of delays and cancellations due to flooding or lightning strikes.

There might also be difficulty on the roads which could be closed, as spray and sudden flood causes difficult driving conditions.

In its forecast, the Met Office said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in the south of this area late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon, moving steadily north whilst growing into larger areas of rain before clearing the area.

"Some intense downpours are possible in a few places, giving up to 30 mm in less than hour and perhaps 40-50 mm over two to three hours leading to surface water flooding. Hail, frequent lightning strikes and strong wind gusts will be additional localised hazards."

The wet weather may see power cuts, affecting homes and businesses, and a chance of flooding at properties.

There could also be deep floodwater causing danger to life, particularly in places such as road and railway underpasses, the Met Office warned.

Despite the threat of thunder, the UK could still see its hottest day so far this year, as temperatures continue to rise. They are expected to reach a high of 26C in parts of England over the weekend

In the West Midlands, the temperature isn't looking quite that warm - but it is expected to get into the mid-20s.

Amy Bokota, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "For the UK as a whole, for the early part of May, the average daytime temperature is around 16C, so it's quite a bit above average."

Next week will bring unsettled weather, the Met Office said, as temperatures cool and an area of low pressure from the Atlantic brings scattered showers and possible thunderstorms as early as Sunday afternoon.

"We'll likely see temperatures back into the high teens, perhaps low twenties in a few spots, but certainly a few degrees less," Ms Bokota said.