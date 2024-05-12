Met Office issue 10-hour weather warning over thunderstorms

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On the back of the hottest day of the year for many places yesterday, weather experts have warned there will be thunderstorms this afternoon.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the Midlands.

The warning said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to some disruption in places, especially to travel. Isolated property flooding is possible.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life."

Thunderstorms could strike between 1pm and 11pm.