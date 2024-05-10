Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

21-year-old Jamal Hussain was arrested at Birmingham Airport following his return to the UK last Thursday, May 2.

It followed ongoing enquiries into an incident in Bertram Road, Smethwick, on January 12 last year when shots were fired towards a shop, injuring two men in their 40s. Their injuries were not serious.

Police also detained 26-year-old Azeem Hussain following a flight into the country last month.

City Computer Systems Ltd, the scene of a shooting

Glass on the floor the day after the incident

The pair, both from Walsall, have now been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences.

Azeem Hussain was remanded to appear before Birmingham Crown Court today and Jamal Hussain on 31 May.