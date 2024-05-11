The Northern Lights: Amazing reader images of the display

It was said to be the most amazing show by the phenomenon, also known as the aurora borealis, in the last 20 years.

The Northern Lights in Kingswinford

The rare display of the mass is usually seen in in the skies close to the north and south poles put in an appearance here due to what weather forcasters describe as a Severe (G4) geomagnetic storm.

Some residents took full advantage of the early warnings of the possible appearance of the aurora borealis by heading out with their flasks and cameras to capture the scene.

The Northern Lights seen in Pelsall, Walsall.

This activity is being caused by additional solar eruptions and may persist through the weekend.

The clouds parted to give the Black Country and surrounding areas a show that anyone who saw it will never forget.

The Northern Lights seen in Beechdale, Walsall Photo:Charlotte Stackhouse-Haynes

Residents have been sharing images featuring streaks of pink and green lights on social media networks.