LETTER: We should not mock protestors

Just Stop Oil protesters

Has the world gone mad? We attack and mock those brave enough to do something to try stop the destruction of our habitat?

The earth is going through a mass extinction, known as the Holocene. When will people recognise that we have already irreparably damaged our planet and that we are on our way out as a species if we do not drastically change how we produce and consume in our society?

But no, apparently being late for work is a bigger issue than societal collapse and the death of most life on earth.

