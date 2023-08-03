LETTER: We should not mock protestors

Readers' lettersPublished: Comments

All I see on TV and in the media are attacks on groups like “Just Stop Oil”. Usually this is followed by a report about the destruction of our environment due to climate change.

Just Stop Oil protesters
Just Stop Oil protesters

Has the world gone mad? We attack and mock those brave enough to do something to try stop the destruction of our habitat?

The earth is going through a mass extinction, known as the Holocene. When will people recognise that we have already irreparably damaged our planet and that we are on our way out as a species if we do not drastically change how we produce and consume in our society?

But no, apparently being late for work is a bigger issue than societal collapse and the death of most life on earth.

Name and address supplied

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at letters@expressandstar.co.uk or write to: Letters, Express & Star , 51-53 Queen Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1ES. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.

Readers' letters
Voices

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News