LETTER: Axing the wrong TV programmes

Readers' lettersPublished: Comments

So, the BBC has decided to end the series Doctors, like Holby, the viewers who like and liked these programmes are given no choice. Someone in this publicly owned company thought it was too expensive to make further episodes, never mind that the viewing public watched this programme for over 23 years. If it been a rubbish programme it certainly would not have lasted that long.

Doctors
Doctors

Then we have Gary Lineker being paid a ridiculous amount of money to sit in a chair and talk football. BBC, how about sitting around the table and deciding to reduce the pay of some of these so-called stars? I and millions of others only pay our licence fee each and every year, and the quality and amount of programmes that are shoved down our throats are to be honest atrocious.

I can think and list a number of such programmes to be taken off air before Doctors or Holby and I mean the likes of Master Chef, The Professionals, Wedding Planner, Sewing Bee. There are countless other such tedious programmes, but no, just get rid of well tried and tested programmes that people want to watch.

Pete Lowe, Brierley Hill

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at letters@expressandstar.co.uk or write to: Letters, Express & Star , 51-53 Queen Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1ES. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.

Readers' letters
Voices

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News