LETTER: Why assume we are all dog lovers?

Responsible owners have their dogs at heel, they tidy up dog mess, they don’t let them yap uncontrollably and don’t sniff around everyone and everything – especially as they are now welcomed in most restaurants. Why is it assumed that everyone is a dog lover? What about the rights of the rest of the population?
Colin Woodward, Hednesford
