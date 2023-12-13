Letter: How can the BBC justify rise?
My view to the announcement that the TV Licence fee is to increase - how on earth can the BBC justify this? Why are they paying these presenters such as Lineker, such vast sums of money in salaries which they do not deserve! The amount they pay to these people is an absolute disgrace, especially at this time when other people are struggling with living costs.
BBC my note to you; decrease their wages and the money then used to present decent presentations instead of continual repeats. Perhaps these BBC top brass etc. would like to try living on some of the wages which ordinary people have to manage existing on. Also stop being so woke!