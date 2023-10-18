LETTER: THE dreaded school run and VAR are a nightmare

A school crossing sign

These are VAR in football and the dreaded school run. VAR is a total joke and the school run blocks the roads and is a nightmare.

These parents do not care where they park.

I live by a school and its double yellow lines do not mean a thing to people, nor do the zigzag lines which clearly state to keep clear. They take no notice.

I have written to the school and Walsall Council, but both the school and the council do nothing about it.

Why have rules of the road when they just get ignored?

D Baggott, Walsall

