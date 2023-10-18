LETTER: THE dreaded school run and VAR are a nightmare

Readers' lettersPublished: Comments

Two things need to be changed in this country.

A school crossing sign
A school crossing sign

These are VAR in football and the dreaded school run. VAR is a total joke and the school run blocks the roads and is a nightmare.

These parents do not care where they park.

I live by a school and its double yellow lines do not mean a thing to people, nor do the zigzag lines which clearly state to keep clear. They take no notice.

I have written to the school and Walsall Council, but both the school and the council do nothing about it.

Why have rules of the road when they just get ignored?

D Baggott, Walsall

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at letters@expressandstar.co.uk or write to: Letters, Express & Star , 51-53 Queen Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1ES. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.

Readers' letters
Voices

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News