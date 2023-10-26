LETTER: Bostin boost for our image

Jay Blades expounding on how the “West Midlands has led the Industrial revolution”.
An interesting thought entered my mind.
How are the Americans going to react if they find a “Made in Dudley” label on any stuff that they find? “Bostin for our image”.
Peter Cole, Kingswinford
Send us your letters for publication:
Email us at letters@expressandstar.co.uk or write to: Letters, Express & Star , 51-53 Queen Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1ES. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.