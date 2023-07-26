LETTER: Cyclists do pay towards roads

Cyclists on the road

Most cyclists are also insured either as individuals or with their club or cycling group through organisations such as Cycling UK or British Cycling. Many cyclists have had additional training (eg Bikeability) to assist them when out on the road and most are suitably attired to be clearly visible to other road users.

Most cyclists don’t ride on footpaths unless they’re designated for joint use with pedestrians or if it’s unsafe to ride on the road - an all too common experience in the UK.

Of course there are both cyclists and drivers who don’t pay attention to the Highway Code requirements that our busy roads demand but if road users are respectful of one another things can only improve.

Keith Hall, Stourbridge

Send us your letters for publication: