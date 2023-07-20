LETTER: Word crisis is an exaggeration

A news report

No, it is not in crisis. It has a problem but is not in crisis!

Crisis = catastrophic calamity verging on disaster.

Why do reporters (the Star excepted!) feel the need to exaggerate things to make them sound worse than they really are? Why cannot they report things just as they are in an objective way? Why do they feel the necessity to inject highly charged adjectives into the report?

The BBC has a problem, as would any public body following the allegations as reported. But it is an easily solved problem. The BBC must allow the police investigation to follow its course and then, depending on the result, carry out its own investigation and deal with the problem as either one where the BBC was brought into disrepute one where internal rules were broken, and then decide on what to do about it. Simples!

Name and address supplied

