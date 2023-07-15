LETTER: HS2 becoming more pointless

HS2

Costs have increased enormously and the total project has been reduced and delayed and is becoming even more pointless.

The report states the line will terminate at Old Oak Common and not Euston, and that travellers will have to use existing local transport to reach Euston or central London.

Surely this additional time taken will totally negate any time saving by using HS2, which was one of the original intentions, as it will be far more convenient to travel directly from New Street to Euston by the existing Avanti West Coast line?

In my opinion it is becoming even more evident that the money saved would be far better spent improving the existing rail network.

Don Perkin, Stafford

