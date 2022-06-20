LETTER: Lovely to view happy family life at Jubilee celebrations

The Queen with her family during Jubilee celebrations

Particularly we enjoyed the “tea party” with Paddington Bear, and the Royal Party at the end of the Pageant.

Prince Charles and Camilla sitting together at the concert with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis showed the public a part of the Royal Family that we never see.

They were together as a family, and Prince Charles showed that he is a caring grandfather cuddling a fractious Prince Louis. Camilla, however, looked as if she wished that she wasn’t there.