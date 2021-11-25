LETTER: Fond farewell to a true star

Lionel Blair was an all-singing, all-dancing choreographer, presenter and acting talent from the old school days and could turn his hand to anything.
He was fantastic on Give Us A Clue, it was a joy to watch, a well-made, entertaining programme when schedules were not full of reality shows. He wrote a musical based on War and Peace and starred in a film with The Beatles.
Most of all he was a humanitarian and a kindly man, whom I met when he called in to officially open an extension to the Lakes Care Home I was working insome ten years or more ago.
His visit enriched the elderly residents and they were still taking about it days later, he was such a tonic. I was so glad to meet him and he even took time to pose with my Walsall scarf. A lovely person who is now sadly no longer with us. Adieu Lionel, a true showbiz trooper.
Mark Dabbs, Walsall
