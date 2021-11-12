LETTER: Decision should lie with the UK

Brexit

Where lies control of our borders? Legend has it that Brexit gave us back control, away from the EU and their courts imposing ‘quotas’, but since Brexit it has gotten worse.

Asylum seekers should seek refuge in the first ‘friendly’ country. Instead they trek overland and do not stop until they reach Blighty.

Yes, the UK should have immigrants, whether quota, skills or humanitarian, but the decision should lie with the UK, not the EU or the French Navy.

Robert White, Wigmore

