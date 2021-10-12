LETTER: Well done to the brilliant Bears

Warwickshire players celebrate

Let’s hear it loud and proud for Warwickshire County Cricket Club.

Well done for providing such a thrilling end to the season by winning their ninth county championship.

With the introduction of the 100-ball competition and the hugely popular T20, with the spectacular ‘Finals Day' held at Edgbaston, Birmingham Cricket is giving fans both choices for engagement and enjoyment across the country.

Sadly, the ‘woke’ amongst us have changed a traditional English language term for Americanisms. Dropping the term ‘batman’ and ‘batsmen’ is peculiar. We now have ‘batter’ and ‘batters’. What happens to the words 'nightwatchman’?’, bowling a ‘chinaman’, or fielding at ‘thirdman’ will be interesting and comical.

What words will replace ‘bowling a maiden over’?

Cricket is in transition as it makes families, women, young people and new followers welcome to our sport. Does changing our cricket terms and historic cricket terms help? The umpires may need to refer this to the video umpire for a decision. Howzat? Out or Not Out? Or are we having a ‘tactical time out’ on further changes?

Doug James, Walsall

