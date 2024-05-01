Express & Star
Hundreds turn out for final match at Black Country football ground as club prepares to move

The final match has been played at a 74-year-old Black Country football ground.

Gornal Athletic attracted a crowd of 800 for the West Midlands League division one game against Tipton Town on Tuesday night at Garden Walk, Gornal Wood.

A farewell souvenir programme costing £3 was produced for the match which Gornal, who lead the division, lost 3-1.

The club is moving to Burton Road playing fields in Dudley.

It has a 25-year lease from Dudley Council for its new ground.

Its new home will create a central venue for all its teams with plans for up to 21 pitches to be available.

Classrooms to support education programmes, an outdoor multi use basketball/netball court, outdoor gym, bar and catering facilities are planned.

The club also plans to install a 4G pitch at the site for community use and hire.

Gornal Athletic decided to move because with increasing attendances, Garden Walk was becoming unsafe and required significant investment.

