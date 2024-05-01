Hundreds turn out for final match at Black Country football ground as club prepares to move

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Gornal Athletic attracted a crowd of 800 for the West Midlands League division one game against Tipton Town on Tuesday night at Garden Walk, Gornal Wood.

A farewell souvenir programme costing £3 was produced for the match which Gornal, who lead the division, lost 3-1.

The club is moving to Burton Road playing fields in Dudley.

It has a 25-year lease from Dudley Council for its new ground.

Its new home will create a central venue for all its teams with plans for up to 21 pitches to be available.

Classrooms to support education programmes, an outdoor multi use basketball/netball court, outdoor gym, bar and catering facilities are planned.

The club also plans to install a 4G pitch at the site for community use and hire.

Gornal Athletic decided to move because with increasing attendances, Garden Walk was becoming unsafe and required significant investment.