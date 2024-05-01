Last orders as Dudley pub shuts for the final time after 196 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It was the final night of trading at The Bush Inn in Buffery Road, Dixons Green, on Tuesday.

Tenant Andy Price, aged 61, said: "We had an excellent turnout for the last night of opening. Lots of regulars and friends came along to wish us well."

Andy and his wife Sue have run the pub for 18 years.

It has been sold by Wolverhampton-based pubs group Marston's to developers.

The pub first opened as The Holly Bush in 1828 and was demolished and rebuilt in 1905.

It was bought from John Rolinson & Son by the former Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries in 1925.

This picture of The Bush Inn at Buffery Road in Dixons Green, Dudley, is believed to date from the early 1900s

It had been a Banks's pub before changing its brand to Marston's in recent years.

"It was a very popular pub back in the day, but all pubs are struggling now – it is a dying trade," said Mr Price, who says he will be looking to find a job outside the trade.

"I've got mixed emotions about closing. We were losing money, but I will miss all the friends I have made here," he added.

The Bush Inn, which had a 35-seater upstairs restaurant added in 2000, was among a number of pubs that Marston's put up for sale in March last year that were described as "non-core properties".

Himley's The Crooked House, which was badly damaged by a fire before being demolished last year, was on the same list.