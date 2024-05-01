Family house could be turned into children's home under new plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An unnamed operator has applied to Dudley Council for permission to turn the house in Dorchester Road, Pedmore, into a home for children with learning difficulties or who have suffered emotional trauma.

The applicant said the home would cater for cater for four or five children, aged eight-16, who were in the care of the local authority.

A spokesman for the company said the home would not be used by violent children or those with a history of substance abuse of any kind.

"It is hoped the children will reside on a long-term basis and the placement will meet their needs to adulthood," he said. "However, in some circumstances, this will not be possible."

The applicant said there would be no major changes to the property.

"The aim of the business is to provide children with a safe and loving family home," said the spokesman.

"There will be no signs outside the home, stating what it is. There may be usual CCTV cameras as to other residents and, if so, would perhaps be a camera at the front or back of the property."

The applicant said there would be two or three staff employed at the site at any one time.